Climbing was once considered the hobby of adrenaline junkies, but this has now changed and it has become more mainstream with the onset of indoor climbing walls.

There are many benefits of climbing as a sport, these can be split into three main areas, physical, mental and social. It is one of the best total body workouts available to both men and women.

Climbing comprises many factors including strength, balance in movement and technique, and when combined, a climbing route can be like a puzzle, that – with practice – can build climbers’ planning and problem solving skills.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Climbers train at 'The Climbing Works' large indoor bouldering wall on January 30, 2014 in Sheffield, England. Bouldering is climbing without the need for ropes or harnesses on typically short, challenging routes. The Climbing Works bouldering wall has over 1000 square meters of climbing surface featuring hundreds of boulder problems. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Here are some of the best indoor climbing centres in Sheffield.

The Climbing Works

Centenary Works, Little London Road, Sheffield

The Climbing Works is one of Europe’s biggest indoor bouldering centres, which also has a dedicated bouldering facility for children called the Mini Works.

The centre prides itself on providing a facility for all, from children, beginners, those wishing to improve, to experienced and elite climbers.

The facilities also include an on-site cafe and a spectator area, where you can have hot drinks and snacks to help provide a social aspect of the sport.

It is a world-renowned bouldering centre and is the first UK indoor bouldering centre to be awarded a National Performance Centre status by the British Mountaineering Council (BMC).

The BMC state that: "National Performance Centre's (NPCs) will be flagship facilities in British climbing and operators will work closely with the BMC and the GB Climbing Team to run the facility not only as a successful climbing centre but also as a high standard competition climbing venue. NPCs will also have an important role in providing training facilities for GB Team members and top-end climbers."

Foundry Climbing

45 Mowbray Street, Sheffield

Foundry Climbing offers over 200 climbing routes, many of which are from grade F5a to F7a. This refers to the French grading system for climbs as they get more complex, the number and the letters (a-c) increase. This facility offers over 1000 square metres of climbing walls.

The Foundry has regular clubs for both adults and children for indoor instructional climbing. This includes the spider club (aged 7 to 13 years), young climbers club (aged 14 to 17 years), and adults (aged 18 years and over).

One-off taster sessions are also available, as well as opportunities to book birthday parties and school groups.

The Foundry Cafe is ideally located so that parents or family also have the option to spectate from the mezzanine overlooking the main hall – all whilst enjoying a cup of coffee or a cake from Liza’s bakes.

Awesome Walls

2 Garter Street, Burngreave, Sheffield

Awesome Walls is a climbing centre for all ages and provides the widest variety of angles and styles of climbs for any customer's skill level.

It’s a great starting level for families, with a dedicated children's climbing zone and two bouldering areas. With over 300 possible routes and a 23-metre competition wall.

As a first-timer, you can choose from a variety of sessions to ease you into your new favourite hobby. Awesome Walls provides a climbing taster, boulder induction, roped climbing induction and full centre induction.

The centre also offers booking slots for birthday parties, school groups and kids’ clubs.

Depot Climbing

232 Woodbourn Road, Sheffield

Depot Climbing opened in April 2019 with over 1400 square metres of climbing space and two dedicated circuit boards (french) graded 6a to 8a.

As well as this, various dedicated training areas that vary in angle, to almost impossible. It's a challenge and great prep for the regular competitions that take place – focusing on fun and participation.

As well as offering a kids club and GCSE climbing for students, the facility also provides Nicas bouldering, which is a National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme for bouldering.

This is a UK-wide coaching scheme, for children aged seven and older, is aimed at introducing, promoting climbing and producing confident climbers.

There is also a Depot shop that sells a wide range of products including climbing shoes, clothing, bags and chalk.

As well as an on-site cafe serving sandwiches, snacks and coffees, the Depot also has its own on-site pizza ovens serving fresh home-made pizza.

The Climbing Hangar

Unit A & B, 15 Sutherland St, Sheffield

The Climbing Hangar has its very own Tokyo Olympic bouldering wall, a fitness centre and a comfy little coffee shop selling homemade pizza.

The centre promises unbeatable value, with its no contract, no joining fee offer – you can pay as you go.

As well as offering rock club junior classes for seven to 13-year-olds and next level classes for those wishing to push themselves. There are also group sessions, such as Hangar Women Rock and Fri-gay night.