Belshazzar's Feast 'That's All Folkies' Farewell Album and Tour are at The Greystones, Sheffield, this May

‘That’s All Folkies’, their final album was released in December 2021 and features new music plus fresh arrangements and recordings of the duo’s favourites from their previous nine albums.

Acclaimed musicians Paul Sartin (oboe, violin, swanee whistle and vocals) and Paul Hutchinson (accordion) are notorious for their superlative ability, wit, rapport and depth of experience, creating a concert to remember. Together they have entertained audiences across the UK, Australia and beyond with their eclectic and eccentric mix of tunes, songs and humour that send audiences home with a smile.

“You’ve already had too much of a good thing! We’ve long outstayed our welcome in the travelodges, service stations and garden centres of the world, so it’s high time we headed for new pastures/were put out to grass! Catch us while you can!”

Belshazzar’s Feast as part of their farewell tour will be performing at The Greystones on Friday 27 May, 2022

“They can do things with a squeeze-box and an oboe that can break your heart” Independent on Sunday

Audiences can look forward to an inspired mix of songs and tunes (both modern and traditional), which combine to create a heart-warming, beautiful and frequently hilarious evening of music and entertainment.

Belshazzar’s Feast have previously released nine critically acclaimed albums across their twenty five-year career. Their first winter-themed album, Frost Bites, earned them a nomination for Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Their last album, The Whiting’s On The Wall is “one of the most intimate and entertaining live albums I’ve heard.” (Songlines).