Beekeeping brother and sister from Sheffield buzzing as they star in new TV show

Ashrita Pillai, aged 14, and brother Jishnu, 12, of Brincliffe, Sheffield, will appear on Show Me The Honey, a fun-packed and factual entertainment series starting on CBBC on September 30.

The show features five children and their families taking part in a series of weekly challenges to create the best hive and tastiest honey, with the winner taking home the beekeeper of the year trophy.

The Sheffield siblings, both pupils at High Storrs School, were picked from 900 hopefuls and proud mum Nitya Teagarajan said they had loved the experience.

She added: “It has been amazing, really interesting and we have learned loads.

"We needed to ask the neighbour’s permission to keep the bees but everyone was lovely. They have been filmed here and in the house, plus done their own filming for a video log.”

They were given advice by Roger Lyons, from the Sheffield Beekeepers Association, and became good friends with their fellow contestants. “We’re going on holiday together next year,” said Nitya.During the seven-part series, the novice beekeeping families learn about their charges in bee school. The show is presented by Maddie Moate, the Bafta award-winning presenter.

Maddie, who got into beekeeping by helping her mother during university holidays, said the show is a ‘wonderful way into the subject of the environment that feels hopeful.

“After the release of the first Blue Planet, plastic pollution became an entry into the subject a way of talking about the problems going on with the ocean and environment on a larger scale. I think bees do a very similar thing when it comes to biodiversity and the way we’re managing land.”

Based on the hit series The Great Australian Bee Challenge, the series will be an insight into the world of beekeeping but will also shine a light on the natural world and the threats that it faces with global warming and pollution as well as the vital role that bees play in the food chain.

Show Me the Honey! will air on CBBC on September 30.

The hive at the Pillai's home in Sheffield