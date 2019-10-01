Be afraid! Sheffield stage chiller The Woman in Black is back...
One of the most successful West End shows of all time, The Woman in Black, is soon to terrify Sheffield Lyceum audiences once again.
A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’ engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.
It begins innocently enough but, as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.
Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation, directed here by Robin Herford, and is described as “a masterclass in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror”.
The Woman in Black runs at the Lyceum, Sheffield from October 7 to 12.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres box office at the Crucible in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk