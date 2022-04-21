BBC Radio 1Xtra Touchdown Tour celebrates Sheffield’s booming music scene with Todda T and Coco

The show will feature local talent and find out more about the ever-growing music scene in Sheffield with artists and DJs in the Sheffield area.

Todda T is a Sheffield born DJ, record producer and song writer, and there will also be MC and producer, Coco.

Other Sheffield artists include Tez Kidd, Deep Green, Maasai, Sliime and Franz Von.

BBC Radio 1xtra DJ Target

The whole show will be dedicated to Sheffield’s music scene, including interviews with special guest artists.

The show is part of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s UK Touchdown Tour which sees the station touchdown in a total of 22 different cities across April also including Newcastle, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Liverpool.

Host DJ Target said: “I am so excited to take the Touchdown Tour to Sheffield. At 1Xtra, we’re all about finding and supporting the best new talent wherever they are in the UK and there are some incredible artists coming up in Sheffield’s scene right now.

“This tour is an amazing way for us to connect with the region and shine a spotlight on the city. Make sure you tune in!”