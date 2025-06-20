Barnsley’s biggest music bash lands Saturday: What you need to know before you go

Music lovers are set to descend on Barnsley town centre this Saturday for Barnsley Live 2025, the town’s biggest free music festival, with more than 200 artists performing across over 30 venues in one action-packed day of live music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning, family-friendly event promises everything from local bands and acoustic sets to DJ stages and outdoor performances, bringing thousands of people into the town to celebrate Barnsley’s vibrant music scene. Organisers say this year could be the best yet, with festival favourites returning alongside brand-new spaces, including an open-air bar and DJ area in Graham’s Orchard car park, and family entertainment in Mandela Gardens.

But festival-goers are being urged to pack an umbrella as well as their dancing shoes, as the Met Office forecasts a 50 per cent chance of rain from midday, rising to 60 per cent by 1pm, before giving way to sunshine again by early evening. Temperatures are still expected to reach a humid 27°C, with clear skies later offering a bright and dry finish to the day’s festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport issues may cause disruption for some, as no trains will run between Meadowhall and Barnsley on Saturday due to engineering work. Replacement buses are in operation, but passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow extra time.

Barnsley Live 2024

Despite the setbacks, the buzz around the town is building. The main stage at The Glass Works kicks off at 11.45am with the Mayor’s welcome, followed by a packed line-up including Ruby Hay, Holy Shot, Common Culture, and the Little Daz Band, before Uncle Hotdog closes the stage at 8pm.

This year’s chosen charity is Yorkshire Air Ambulance, selected through a public vote. Donation points will be dotted around the town centre, with festival organisers encouraging people to give what they can to support the life-saving service.

To manage crowds and ensure safety, road closures will be in place from 9.30am to 10pm on several key streets, including Eldon Street, Wellington Street, Market Hill and Regent Street South. A pedestrian one-way system will also be in effect in the Victorian Arcade, with entry via Eldon Street and exit via Market Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event drew more than 8,000 visitors, and even more are expected this weekend, weather permitting.

With live music, street food, pop-up bars, and a huge community spirit, Barnsley Live is set to bring the town alive once again come rain or shine.

For more details, including stage times and venue maps, visit the Barnsley Live website or follow @BarnsleyLive on social media for updates throughout the day.