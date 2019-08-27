Barnsley tour for play on men's mental health
A new play by theatre company Red Ladder explores mental health, masculinity and human connection in a social media-obsessed world.
The Parting Glass is a new play by Leeds-based playwright Chris O’Connor.
During an intimate and witty performance, audiences are invited to join spirited Leeds lass Sara at a special gathering she has organised.
Jim, a funny and charming lad who tells us his story down the pub over a pint. They seem like the perfect match, but is all as it appears?
The show examines mental health and the culture of silence that can prevent men from opening up about their experiences.
It will tour to Leeds, Wakefield and Barnsley from September as part of Red Ladder Local, which takes exceptional new writing into the heart of communities in non-theatre spaces including pubs, social and sports clubs and community centres.
Local tour dates include St John's Parish Hall, Staincross, Barnsley on September 13 and Shaw Lane Sports Club, Barnsley on September 19.
Tickets can be booked via Barnsley Civic.