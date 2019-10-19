Barnsley theatre hosts show Dorian that updates classic Dorian Gray tale into story of body image obsession
What if your body was changing, something you couldn’t control? What if the image of you wasn’t changing?
What if you could manipulate an image to show the life you wished you lived, rather than the one you do?
Inspired by the Oscar Wilde classic novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, this contemporary retelling is a new play from the collaborative minds of Andrew McMillan and theatre company Proper Job.
It has taken the narrative and flipped it: the portrait is a lie, Dorian does not stay young and late Victorian England has become a modern gym.
Dorian explores male vanity, the modern obsession with the editing of appearances and asks: what will we sacrifice to achieve beauty?
The show is at Barnsley Civic on Thursday, October 24 and it’s the third in the company’s Monster Trilogy, following on from Nosferatu and Medusa.