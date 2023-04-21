Barcelona’s finest flying into Sheffield for 15th-anniversary dance event to remember

The seven native Cubans are renowned for their weekly residency at top Barcelona nightclub BarSamba but later next month they’ve been persuaded to entertain the crowds in Sheffield for the event’s 15th anniversary party. The first Salsa In The Square of 2023 is set to take place outdoors in Sheffield city centre’s Leopold Square on Bank Holiday Sunday, April 30th. The free outdoor salsa spectacular is being organised by Cubana and co-promoters RC Dance and Anna De Orte in association with Havana Club. The event also offers Latin dance displays, DJs and more. Latin tunes will be supplied by ever popular DJs Anna De Orte from Barcelona and Roly Caballero (Havana, Cuba). The outdoor event starts at 5pm and lasts until 10pm. The party continues inside Cubana from 10pm through until 2am with a special Barrio Latino Bank Holiday Fiesta – four top Latin DJs playing over two floors.