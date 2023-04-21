News you can trust since 1887
Barcelona’s finest flying into Sheffield for 15th-anniversary dance event to remember

Seven of the world’s finest Latin musicians are being flown in from Barcelona at the end of this month for what’s billed as “the most ambitious Salsa In The Square in the event’s 15 year history”.

By Angela Furniss
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:23 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:34 BST
El Negrito Xulas who are flying over from Barcelona to perform at Leopold Square’s Salsa In The SquareEl Negrito Xulas who are flying over from Barcelona to perform at Leopold Square’s Salsa In The Square
Leopold Square based Cubana have been in negotiation with El Negrito Xulas, one of the most sought after bands of their style in the Europe , for months.

The seven native Cubans are renowned for their weekly residency at top Barcelona nightclub BarSamba but later next month they’ve been persuaded to entertain the crowds in Sheffield for the event’s 15th anniversary party. The first Salsa In The Square of 2023 is set to take place outdoors in Sheffield city centre’s Leopold Square on Bank Holiday Sunday, April 30th. The free outdoor salsa spectacular is being organised by Cubana and co-promoters RC Dance and Anna De Orte in association with Havana Club. The event also offers Latin dance displays, DJs and more. Latin tunes will be supplied by ever popular DJs Anna De Orte from Barcelona and Roly Caballero (Havana, Cuba). The outdoor event starts at 5pm and lasts until 10pm. The party continues inside Cubana from 10pm through until 2am with a special Barrio Latino Bank Holiday Fiesta – four top Latin DJs playing over two floors.

Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana, said: "Being able to fly El Negrito Xulas over from Spain will allow Sheffield audiences to experience one of the very best Cuban live bands on the planet. We are all in for a very special 15th anniversary fiesta!”

    DJ Anna De OrteDJ Anna De Orte
    * Cubana Tapas Bar is situated at Unit 4 Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG. Bookings can be made on 0114 276 0475. More info from www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

