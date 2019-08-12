Band to hold Sheffield memorial gig for drummer who passed away earlier this month

James Umney from Clear Vinyl.

James Umney, the drummer from Chesterfield band Clear Vinyl, died on August 2 at the age of just 21.

After being given the blessing from James’ parents to continue as a band, the remaining four members are to hold a gig at the Leadmill in his honour, with all proceeds going to charity Jessie’s Fund.

Clear Vinyl.

Profits from the band’s latest single Foolish will also go to the music therapy charity, and people are also being urged to donate directly to them on an online fundraising page set up by James’ family.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the band wrote: “This has hit us all really hard but after speaking to each other over the last few days, and with the full support of James’ family, we’re going to push on.

“We started this as a group of five lads with a dream and although it is going to be incredibly difficult and will take some time, we are going to carry on his dream and do our best to make him proud.

“Everything we do from this moment on is for him.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Feeney from the Leadmill said the news of James’ death had come at a time when the band had begun enjoying their first taste of success.

They had recently been picked up by the BBC’s new music ‘Introducing’ show, he said, and had played well received gigs at festivals in the UK and Europe this summer.

The memorial gig - which will take place on November 15 - will see Clear Vinyl and special guests play their own music as well as specially chosen covers of some of James’ favourite songs.

Jessie’s Fund was established as a registered charity in 1995 and helps sick and disabled children through the therapeutic use of music.

The band said they ‘couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate James’ life than by helping others learn to enjoy the creative aspects of music’.

To find out more about the charity or donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamesumney.