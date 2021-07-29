Band Skarlett Riot are getting ready to rock Sheffield venue Corporation

UK rock act Skarlett Riot will be hitting the road in support of their acclaimed Top 20 album Invicta in November, including a date in Sheffield.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:14 am

They will be heading to The Corporation on Milton Street, which is pretty much a home from home for the band, who hail from Scunthorpe, on November 21 on the final date of the tour.

Skarlett Riot describe themselves as performing “powerful, riff-led songs blending melody and grit with a muscular backbone. Add to that an ear for infectious hooks” that feature a singer with a big voice.

The album has won some rave reviews in the specialist heavy rock press, being described as “an absolute banger of an album” by Distorted Sound magazine and “one of the best albums of the year” by website All About the Rock. Listen to the album and order it via skarlettriot.bandcamp.com/album/invicta

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Rock act Skarlett Riot

Tickets are already on sale – go to www.corporation.org.uk/gig/2526

Read this: Amazon releases new pictures from Sheffield film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – take a look

Sheffield