The Bada Bingo event is set to take place at Buzz Bingo on Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield Parkway on September 17 this year, with ticket prices starting from £12.

A Bada Bingo spokesperson said the ‘alternative night out’ is about ‘making sure you leave with a story to tell’.

They added: “This bingo rave is set in an old-school bingo hall but there’s a twist. The lights are down, the music is loud. Confetti and flashing lights. You’ll be playing for some belly-laughing prizes such as an inflatable cabbage costume and a Boris Johnson vibrator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capital FM’s Roman Kemp is also set to DJ at the event, with organisers promising he will play ‘banger after banger’.

"There will be rave rounds, mass singalongs, confetti showers and dance offs.”

“At Bada Bingo we are devoted to creating an experience that will have you laughing for days. We are all about creating a safe space for people to come and let their hair down, and live and laugh in the moment.

"We want to offer an alternative night out that is far from your instragrammable destinations. We want people to leave with confetti in their hair and a story worth telling, rather than a picture for their instragram”.

Capital FM’s Roman Kemp is also set to DJ at the event, with organisers promising he will play ‘banger after banger’.