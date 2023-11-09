Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce 'intimate' show at Digital Barnsley to celebrate Influential album launch
The new album 'Influential' will feature artists including Nines, Bugzy Malone, French the Kid and more.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced they will be holding an "intimate" album launch show in Barnsley this month.
The house and garage group from Bradford will perform at Digital Barnsley on November 26, with tickets going on sale on November 9, 2023.
The platinum selling artists have headlined festivals, been nominated for BRIT awards and developed into cultural icons for fans of UK garage - reportedly including Tyson Fury and Gemma Collins.
The show in Barnsley will celebrate the launch of their second studio album, titled Influential, which features tracks involving UK rap royalty like Nines and Bugzy Malone.
The album preceeds a North of England-focussed tour in early 2024, when they will visit Hull, Blackburn, Coventry, Middlesbrough, Dundee and Glasgow.