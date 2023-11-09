News you can trust since 1887
Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce 'intimate' show at Digital Barnsley to celebrate Influential album launch

The new album 'Influential' will feature artists including Nines, Bugzy Malone, French the Kid and more.

Harry Harrison
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced they will be holding an "intimate" album launch show in Barnsley this month.

The house and garage group from Bradford will perform at Digital Barnsley on November 26, with tickets going on sale on November 9, 2023.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced an 'intimate' album launch show at Digital Barnsley. (Photo courtesy of Joe Magowan)Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced an 'intimate' album launch show at Digital Barnsley. (Photo courtesy of Joe Magowan)
    The platinum selling artists have headlined festivals, been nominated for BRIT awards and developed into cultural icons for fans of UK garage - reportedly including Tyson Fury and Gemma Collins.

    The show in Barnsley will celebrate the launch of their second studio album, titled Influential, which features tracks involving UK rap royalty like Nines and Bugzy Malone.

    The album preceeds a North of England-focussed tour in early 2024, when they will visit Hull, Blackburn, Coventry, Middlesbrough, Dundee and Glasgow.

