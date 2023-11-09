The new album 'Influential' will feature artists including Nines, Bugzy Malone, French the Kid and more.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced they will be holding an "intimate" album launch show in Barnsley this month.

The house and garage group from Bradford will perform at Digital Barnsley on November 26, with tickets going on sale on November 9, 2023.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced an 'intimate' album launch show at Digital Barnsley. (Photo courtesy of Joe Magowan)

The platinum selling artists have headlined festivals, been nominated for BRIT awards and developed into cultural icons for fans of UK garage - reportedly including Tyson Fury and Gemma Collins.

The show in Barnsley will celebrate the launch of their second studio album, titled Influential, which features tracks involving UK rap royalty like Nines and Bugzy Malone.