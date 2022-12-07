Award-winning folk group The Furrow Collective to perform Sheffield show as part of UK tour in December

The BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards ‘Best Group’, The Furrow Collective will be performing at Live At Sam’s this Saturday

The Furrow Collective formed in 2013, drawn together by a shared love of traditional song and balladry of the England, Scotland and beyond and an open, intuitive approach to collaboration.

In recognition of their innovative approach, they were awarded the accolade of 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards ‘Best Group’, hot on the heels of the release in late 2016 of their second album, Wild Hog which was released on Hudson Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the bleak winter nights draw in, The Furrow Collective have chosen a special festive programme to celebrate the dark time of year. Come in, friends, from the howling wind and bitter frost, draw a little closer to the roaring fire and prepare to be bewitched by eerie story-songs and seasonal carols that revel in the strange and wonderful traditions of these isles.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

With The Furrow Collective’s signature spine-tingling harmonies and masterful storytelling bringing a spark of light into the wintry gloom, this promises to be an unmissable evening to remember.

The Furrow Collective are currently touring the UK and on Saturday, 10 December they will be performing in Sheffield with a headline set at Live at Sam’s. You can buy tickets here: https://liveatsams.co.uk/events/

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information go to: The Furrow Collective

The Furrow Collective will also be performing at the following locations this month:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Furrow Collective are currently touring the UK and on Saturday, 10 December they will be performing a headline set at Live at Sam’s.

08 - King's Place, London

Advertisement Hide Ad

09 - Contemporary Music, Oxford

10 - Live At Sam's, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 - Catstrand, New Galloway