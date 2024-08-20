Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert presents a live orchestral rendition of the series’ iconic soundtrack, paired with a two-hour special recap of the animated series’ three seasons displayed on a full-size cinema screen.

The projection will feature the original dialogue and sound effects without any pre-recorded music, allowing the live orchestra to perform the legendary score live and in perfect sync with the show’s favorite scenes. The result? A truly immersive and grandiose concert experience that breathes new life into Avatar: The Last Airbender.

A Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning series, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the adventures of the main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must defeat Fire Lord Ozai and end the Hundred-Year War to restore balance to the Four Nations. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series’ most beloved scenes play out on the big screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the show’s original music, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has poured his heart and exception- al talent into expanding his compositions for the concert series. Through creative collaboration with Jeff Adams (the show’s original editor), this spectacular production magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series and gives its audience the chance to experience the cap- tivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.