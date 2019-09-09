Author Matt Haig speaks on stage at Sheffield Crucible theatre about art that can give you Reasons to Stay Alive
A best-selling author will talk about his book on overcoming depression at a special event in the Crucible Theatre.
Coinciding with the upcoming stage adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestseller Reasons to Stay Alive, Sheffield Theatres are hosting a free event, which will see Matt Haig in conversation with comedian Susan Calman on Thursday, September 19.
Reflecting on the ways the arts give us ‘reasons to stay alive’, this special event will draw from great songs, seminal books, groundbreaking theatre and legendary comedy, and celebrate the art that has kept people going in their darkest hours.
The event marks the Sheffield Theatres and English Touring Theatre Production of Reasons to Stay Alive, with text by April De Angelis.
At 24, Matt’s world collapsed under the weight of depression. This is a true story of his journey out of crisis; a profoundly uplifting exploration of living and loving better.
It has been imagined for the stage and directed by Jonathan Watkins, who created an adaptation of Kes for the Crucible stage.
Matt Haig and Susan Calman in conversation takes place in the Crucible Studio on Thursday 19 September at 5.30pm.
Tickets are free and available now from Sheffield Theatres box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Reasons to Stay Alive is in the Studio from September 13 to 27.