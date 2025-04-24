Artic Monkeys' latest album: Fans on Instagram think they're onto something

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Could the Arctic Monkeys be releasing a new album? A series of Instagram posts from one of the members has got people theorising.

Known for chart-topping hits like ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ and ‘Mardy Bum’, the Arctic Monkeys formed right here in Sheffield in 2002.

Over the decades they have achieved international acclaim, winning multiple Brit awards and being nominated for a Grammy three separate times - yet they’ve not released anything since 2022, when their latest album - The Car - debuted.

And while there’s still no official word on future releases, band member Matt Helders has published a series of cryptic Instagram posts that have led people to believe that something is coming very soon.

Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, Alex Turner and Jamie Cook, of the Arctic Monkeys. Photo: PA Photo/BBC/Michael Leckie | PA Photo/BBC/Michael Leckie

The six videos shared between April 12 and April 24 show Matt in a recording studio messing with various instruments and pieces of equipment.

This may not be much to go on, but it has sent fans into a frenzy.

One commented: “Tell us what is going on.”

“New album? New tour? Go Arctic?” another responded.

We’ll have to wait and see what this truly means, so keep your eyes peeled.

