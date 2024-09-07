The huge art showcase takes place in the beautiful settings of Sheffield Botanical Gardens today, Saturday, September 7 and tomorrow, Sunday, September 8.
You can admire and buy creations by artists and craftspeople from across the UK who are exhibiting their work, with thousands of pieces on display.
The event includes the Open Art Competition and a dedicated Home and Gardens area, with locally sourced food and drink also available.
Photographer Errol Edwards popped down on the opening day to bring you these photos and video of the artists and some of their work.
For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/art-in-the-garden-2024-tickets-906626352827
