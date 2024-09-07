Art in the Gardens: 13 of the best pictures as north's 'largest' outdoor art market opens in Sheffield

Sheffield’s popular Art in the Gardens event, said to be arguably the largest outdoor art market in the north of England, is back.

The huge art showcase takes place in the beautiful settings of Sheffield Botanical Gardens today, Saturday, September 7 and tomorrow, Sunday, September 8.

You can admire and buy creations by artists and craftspeople from across the UK who are exhibiting their work, with thousands of pieces on display.

The event includes the Open Art Competition and a dedicated Home and Gardens area, with locally sourced food and drink also available.

Photographer Errol Edwards popped down on the opening day to bring you these photos and video of the artists and some of their work.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/art-in-the-garden-2024-tickets-906626352827

Sheffield's lord mayor, Councillor Jayne Dunn, at the opening of Art in the Gardens

1. Opening day

Sheffield's lord mayor, Councillor Jayne Dunn, at the opening of Art in the Gardens | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Pictures of local landmarks at Sheffield's Art in the Gardens event

2. Local landmarks

Pictures of local landmarks at Sheffield's Art in the Gardens event | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Tom Renshaw exhibiting his wildlife and pet portrait artwork at Sheffield's Art in the Gardens event

3. Wildlife artist

Tom Renshaw exhibiting his wildlife and pet portrait artwork at Sheffield's Art in the Gardens event | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

One of the exhibitors at Sheffield's Art in the Gardens event with her artwork

4. Seaside scenes

One of the exhibitors at Sheffield's Art in the Gardens event with her artwork | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

