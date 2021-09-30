After 18 months of lockdowns and forced social distancing, it probably comes as no surprise that the music industry is struggling. Fender has just announced the launch of Player Plus Studio Sessions.

To bring this programme to life, Fender has partnered with some very notable recording studios in the US, UK, Australia, Japan and Mexico to host 10-hours of Fender-funded studio sessions with engineers, a mixing credit, Fender Player Plus gear and mentoring resources for the winning artists.

The winning artists will be assessed and voted for by a judging panel of iconic and internationally renowned artists, producers and managers, such as the legendary Nile Rodgers, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell and Emily Kokal from Warpaint, and shall also receive upto 10-hours of prime time Steelworks Studios in Sheffield.

The entry period will run from September 27 through October 20, 2021 with winners announced on November 10, 2021.

“At Fender, we are dedicated to providing artists with the resources they need to fuel their creativity,” said Andy Mooney, CEO of Fender. “Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender® is the manifestation of Fender’s dedication to artists at every stage of their journey. The hope is this programme will jump start their artistic careers enabling them to fuel their passion to achieve their dreams.”

They are now accepting entries here – all entrants will need to do is:

Submit a recent single Music video or, Live performance

Something that will best showcase your talent(s) and creativity. Prospective entrants have until October 20 to share an example of their work.

To learn more about the Player Plus Studio Sessions: Powered by Fender® head to https://playerplusstudio.com/ now and ENTER TO WIN. Winners will be contacted by Fender directly in early November. Recording will take place throughout November and December 2021.

T&Cs

To enter, independent artists must submit either a recent single, music video or live performance to best showcase their talent and creativity. Instrumental acts, bands and solo artists are also encouraged and welcome to enter the Player Plus Studio Session. Eligibility requirements are as follows: applicants must be 18+ years of age, play or have a band member play guitar or bass and must be a fully independent artist. Additionally, applicants must be able to travel to the nearest selected city and studio as winning does not provide travel to and from the studio.