The raw-edged, insanely catchy and frankly funny ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ was the Arctic Monkeys’ debut single.

It dropped on October 17, 2005, shot straight to number one and stayed in the top 100 for 31 weeks.

It caused an explosion (you’re dynamite) that still moves people today.

It was followed by the era defining debut album, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, in January 2006.

The band already had two number one singles under their belts, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, and When the Sun Goes Down, and the buzz surrounding them was huge.

But their first album truly confirmed they were no flash in the pan, becoming the fastest-selling debut in UK chart history and cementing their status as legends in the making.

It’s remarkable to think that just two-and-a-half years earlier, on June 13, 2003, Alex Turner and co had played their first gig before a tiny audience upstairs at The Grapes pub in Sheffield city centre.

Their star had already ascended by the time they played at The Leadmill on January 22, 2006, but they were about to go stratospheric - and the lucky crowd there that night witnessed a piece of music history.

Enjoy these photos of that gig - at which the Arctic Monkeys were supported by Milburn, Reverend & The Makers and The Harrisons.

They were shared with The Leadmill by Jasmine Khan, who took them as a 15-year-old fan stood at the barrier that night.

The swagger and the energy which helped propel the foursome to stardom is evident even in the slightly blurry images.

The Arctic Monkeys perform at The Leadmill in their home city of Sheffield on January 22, 2006, the day before the release of their record-breaking debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not. Photo: Jasmine Khan/The Leadmill

