Arctic Monkeys: Fans go wild after surprise Alex Turner appearance at music awards with new haircut

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 10:46 BST
Fans have been thrilled to see a surprise appearance by a Sheffield music legend, complete with a new haircut

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner made a rare public appearance at the Music Week Awards ceremony last week in London.

The Sheffield singer of chart-topping songs like ‘Do I Wanna Know’ and ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’ helped present the ‘Strat’ award to the band’s long-time manager Ian McAndrew.

But fans of the band were less focused on the award, instead pointing out Alex’s new hairstyle.

“His hair has come full circle,” one music fan commented on Reddit.

Another added: “My brain just got really confused thinking these were old like FWN (Favourite Worst Nightmare) era photos and realising they’re recent.

“He looks great.”

The nine-time Grammy nominated band’s last album, ‘The Car’, released in 2022 and there is no news on any future releases.

