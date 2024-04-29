Animal magic introduces a new young audience to the joy of music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s own professional orchestra hosted the special afternoon performance of Saint-Saëns’ favourite Carnival of the Animals for 220 children from Wybourn, Broomhill, Porter Brook and Nether Green.

The piece was performed again later in the day, along with Lior Navok’s The Little Mermaid, at the orchestra’s family friendly concert, which saw a further hundred young people in the audience.

And to make the programme even more accessible, both performances were free for all under 16s.

Young audience member Obi Williams with members of the Brigantes Orchestra

“It was amazing to see so many young people enjoying classical music in Sheffield,” said The Brigantes Music Director and conductor Quentin Clare.

“At the end of the schools concert, they were literally dancing in the aisles to the finale of Carnival of the Animals.

“The players were also very generous in answering questions and letting the young people have a go on their instruments or explaining how they worked.

“When it is estimated that only about seven per cent of classical music concert goers in the UK are under 31, it’s so important to show young people that classical music is for all and that going to a concert is a great way to enjoy a night out.

“If only one or two of the young people who came decide to learn an instrument, become a musician, buy some classical music to listen to or attend concerts in the future, then job done!”

The Brigantes Orchestra, sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019.

The final Brigantes concert of the current season will be at Sheffield Cathedral on June 15, when the orchestra will play Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Dvorak’s Symphony No 8.