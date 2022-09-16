The world’s most famous tenor Andrea Bocelli is visiting Sheffield and Utilita Arena as part of his upcoming, much anticipated UK tour this autumn.

Bocelli, who rose to fame in 1994, has released 15 solo albums and gone down in history books as one of the most famous and beloved opera singers in the world, being best known for his tenor range.

His 1995 single Con Te Partirò (Time To Say Goodbye) has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best selling singles of all time.

The 63 year-old will visit several cities in the UK, starting in Liverpool on September 18 and finishing in London on October 1.

When is the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield and how to get tickets?

Andrea Bocelli will perform at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

At the time of publishing, there are tickets available ranging from £81.70 plus service charges to £179.04 plus service charges.

The tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

What songs could Andrea Bocelli be performing at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield?

Andrea Bocelli’s setlists usually consist of a range of covers and original songs.

According to setlist.fm, his five most popular songs performed live are:

Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partirò) - Played 85 times Nessun dorma - Played 83 times Canto della terra - Played 71 times Funiculì, funiculà - Played 63 times La donna è mobile - Played 58 times

So for fans of those songs, the possibility of hearing them in Sheffield is big.

Andrea Bocelli full list of UK tour dates

Sunday, 18 September - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tuesday, 20 September - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Saturday, 24 September - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday, 25 September - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Friday, 30 September - The O2, London

Saturday, 1 October - The O2, London

Tickets for all of the tour dates are available on Ticketmaster subject to availability.