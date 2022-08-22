Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming tour date.

Who is Andrea Bocelli?

Musically gifted from birth, Andrea Bocelli is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history, performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows around the world.

Andrea Bocelli - The World Tour

He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And his 2018 album release, Si, reached No.1 in both the US and UK charts.

His career continues to improve and having amassed millions of fans around the world with his voice, he has collaborated with a host of A-list stars including Luciano Pavarotti, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Céline Dion, Alison Krauss, Tony Bennett and many more.

Bocelli understands that all music is good for the soul and he said:

Andrea Bocelli - The World Tour

“Good music brings with it a powerful message of peace and fellowship, teaching us about beauty, and helping us to open our hearts and minds.”

Where will the event be held?

The event will be held at Sheffield’s Ultilita Arena.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Arena at 7.30pm.

Bocelli will take to the stage supported by composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Royal Concert Orchestra followed by Platinum-selling star Loren Allred.

Where can I buy tickets for Andrea Bocelli Tour?

Tickets for the show are already available and are selling out fast, and you can track and book tickets at: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/.

Prices vary from £64.85, £81.70, £109.85 and £154.85.

Is there parking available at the venue for the Tour?

Fortunately for you, there are over 600 convenient official car park spaces available on site at the rear of the building that offer CCTV cameras and regular security patrols.