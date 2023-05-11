World renowned Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Sheffield Utilita Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this weekend.

Violin legend André Rieu is set to perform in front of his fans this weekend in Sheffield. The world renowned Dutch violinist, who is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, last year performed in Central Europe to South America, as well as Eastern Europe and Israel.

This time around, the chart-topping 73-year-old will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day visit to London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, regarded as the biggest private orchestra in the world.

And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in the top 5 in the UK, making it his 16th album to chart within the top 10 in this country, with total sales of over 40 million albums globally. André also topped the box office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.

Following his UK tour, Rieu’s Johann Strauss Orchestra will head to the US in the Autumn. Below is everything you need to know about his concert in Sheffield, ticket sales and other venues where he will be performing in the UK.

He said: “Everybody is welcome to my concerts. We open our hearts for the audience and the audience opens their hearts for us. Every night my orchestra and I see people dancing and singing in the aisles, enthusiastic and carefree.

“Together we spend evenings that we do not forget. When people write to me that they need two weeks to come down after my concerts, it makes me the happiest man in the world!”

How to get last minute tickets to André Rieu’s Sheffield concert

Rieu will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday (May 13). You can still grab last-minute tickets from Ticketmaster from £58.50.

Door opening times for André Rieu at Sheffield Utilita Arena

According to Sheffield Utilita Arena, doors are expected to open at 6pm , with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Hugely popular violinist and orchestra leader Andre Rieu returns to the Utilita Arena Sheffield in May 2023

When is André Rieu expected to finish at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

Rieu is expected to finish his performance at 11pm.

André Rieu UK Tour 2023 remaining venues

May 13 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

May 25 - Aberdeen P&J Live

May 26 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

May 27 - Glasgow OVO Hydro