Violin legend André Rieu has announced his highly-awaited UK and Ireland tour this Spring, with a visit to Sheffield in May. The world renowned Dutch violinist, who is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, last year performed in Central Europe to South America, as well as Eastern Europe and Israel.
This time around, the chart-topping 73-year-old will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day visit to London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, regarded as the biggest private orchestra in the world.
And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in the top 5 in the UK, making it his 16th album to chart in the top 10 in the UK, with total sales of over 40 million albums globally. André also topped the box office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.
Following his UK tour, André’s Johann Strauss Orchestra will head to the US in the Autumn. Below is everything you need to know about his concert in Sheffield, ticket sales and other venues where he will be performing in the UK.
André Rieu’s Sheffield concert 2023 and tickets
Rieu will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on May 13. The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster from £103.50.
André Rieu UK Tour 2023 venues
April 13 London OVO Arena Wembley
April 14 London OVO Arena Wembley
April 15 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
April 20 SSE Arena Belfast
April 21 Dublin 3Arena
April 22 Dublin 3Arena
May 10 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
May 11 Leeds First Direct Arena
May 12 Manchester AO Arena
May 13 Sheffield Utilita Arena
May 25 Aberdeen P&J Live
May 26 Glasgow OVO Hydro
May 27 Glasgow OVO Hydro
June 24 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.