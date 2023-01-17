News you can trust since 1887
André Rieu 2023 tour: How to get Sheffield tickets - see full list of UK and Ireland dates

World renowned Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Sheffield Utilita Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this year.

By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago

Violin legend André Rieu has announced his highly-awaited UK and Ireland tour this Spring, with a visit to Sheffield in May. The world renowned Dutch violinist, who is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, last year performed in Central Europe to South America, as well as Eastern Europe and Israel.

This time around, the chart-topping 73-year-old will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day visit to London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, regarded as the biggest private orchestra in the world.

And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in the top 5 in the UK, making it his 16th album to chart in the top 10 in the UK, with total sales of over 40 million albums globally. André also topped the box office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.

    Following his UK tour, André’s Johann Strauss Orchestra will head to the US in the Autumn. Below is everything you need to know about his concert in Sheffield, ticket sales and other venues where he will be performing in the UK.

    André Rieu’s Sheffield concert 2023 and tickets

    Rieu will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on May 13. The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster from £103.50.

    André Rieu UK Tour 2023 venues

    April  13    London  OVO Arena Wembley

    April  14   London OVO Arena Wembley

    April   15  Birmingham Resorts World Arena

    April 20    SSE Arena Belfast

    April 21     Dublin 3Arena

    April 22    Dublin 3Arena

    May  10    Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

    May   11   Leeds First Direct Arena

    May   12   Manchester AO Arena

    May  13    Sheffield Utilita Arena

    May   25   Aberdeen P&J Live

    May   26   Glasgow OVO Hydro

    May   27   Glasgow OVO Hydro

    June  24    Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

    Hugely popular violinist and orchestra leader Andre Rieu returns to the Utilita Arena Sheffield in May 2023
