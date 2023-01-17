World renowned Dutch violin legend André Rieu is set to perform at Sheffield Utilita Arena as part of his UK and Ireland tour this year.

Violin legend André Rieu has announced his highly-awaited UK and Ireland tour this Spring, with a visit to Sheffield in May. The world renowned Dutch violinist, who is best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Straus Orchestra, last year performed in Central Europe to South America, as well as Eastern Europe and Israel.

This time around, the chart-topping 73-year-old will tour the UK, beginning with a two-day visit to London in April and concluding in late June in Liverpool. Since 1975, Rieu, one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world, has toured with his beloved orchestra, regarded as the biggest private orchestra in the world.

And his recent Christmas album ‘Silver Bells’ charted in the top 5 in the UK, making it his 16th album to chart in the top 10 in the UK, with total sales of over 40 million albums globally. André also topped the box office with his cinema event ‘Live in Dublin’.

Following his UK tour, André’s Johann Strauss Orchestra will head to the US in the Autumn. Below is everything you need to know about his concert in Sheffield, ticket sales and other venues where he will be performing in the UK.

André Rieu’s Sheffield concert 2023 and tickets

Rieu will be performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on May 13. The tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster from £103.50.

André Rieu UK Tour 2023 venues

April 13 London OVO Arena Wembley

April 14 London OVO Arena Wembley

April 15 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

April 20 SSE Arena Belfast

April 21 Dublin 3Arena

April 22 Dublin 3Arena

May 10 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 11 Leeds First Direct Arena

May 12 Manchester AO Arena

May 13 Sheffield Utilita Arena

May 25 Aberdeen P&J Live

May 26 Glasgow OVO Hydro

May 27 Glasgow OVO Hydro

June 24 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

