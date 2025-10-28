Alfie Boe announces Sheffield City Hall show

One of Britain’s most celebrated and best-loved tenors Alfie Boe, OBE, has announced a brand-new UK tour celebrating his most iconic hits, fan-favourite classics, and powerful new material from his highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘Facing Myself’.

The tour will see Alfie perform 35 live dates throughout April and May 2026 bringing his unmistakable voice to some of the country’s most prestigious venues, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on Friday May 1, 2026. Alfie will also be joined by special guest, singer-songwriter, Jessica Sweetman.

Speaking on the new tour, Alfie said: “I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again for my tour across the UK next Spring. I can’t wait to sing the songs you love, share some fantastic new surprises, and celebrate with you in venues up and down the country.”

Alfie has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning stage, recording, and television. A hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist, Alfie has released over a dozen studio albums, several of which have topped the UK charts. His collaborations with Michael Ball — including the record-breaking albums ‘Together, Together Again,’ and ‘Back Together ‘— have become some of the fastest-selling releases of the decade. Their tours have sold out arenas across the UK, delighting hundreds of thousands of fans.

The Tony Award winner has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas and led the cast of Les Misérables in his defining role as Jean Valjean. Most recently Alfie starred in the concert tour of Les Misérables in Australia as well as the Arena Spectacular tour across the UK. Having appeared at some of the most respected venues and events worldwide: from Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee to the Royal Albert Hall, Alfie was also appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.

From his early days in Lancashire to the world’s grandest stages, Alfie has become one of the most versatile and admired artists of his generation. Excited to be heading out on his UK tour next year, the new ‘Facing Myself’ dates promise a night of music and memories, celebrating the very best of his incredible journey so far along with new music.