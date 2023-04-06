Ahead of her spell-binding sophomore album, The Good Witch, Maisie Peters comes to The Leadmill, Sheffield

What does the hit Apple TV+ show Trying and Ed Sheeran have in common? Answer: The precociously talented Maisie Peters that’s what. And, she’s coming to The Leadmill

After a year of scheming and crafting, building and destroying, Maisie Peters is ready to share what she’s been conjuring up – her brand new album, ‘The Good Witch’, arriving via Gingerbread Man Records/Asylum on June 16.

Recently heralded by vulnerable lead single, ‘Body Better’, Maisie’s second studio album, ‘The Good Witch’, is the official follow-up to her No. 2 BRIT Breakthrough certified debut, ‘You Signed Up For This’, and in many ways the older, wiser and scorned counterpart. Written in real time during her whirlwind 2022 touring schedule, ‘The Good Witch’ served as a time capsule for Maisie, enabling her to chronicle a period of time in which she was searching for balance between career highs and personal lows.

Where ‘You Signed Up For This’ was an observational, coming-of-age record, ‘The Good Witch’ finds Maisie at her most introspective and self-reflective, drawing inspiration from the works of Joan Didion, J. M. Barrie, Greek mythology and Western movies; the record explores the complexities of romantic breakups, the preciousness of friendship and true value of self-worth.

Maisie had this to say about her magical debut:

"This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year. A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations. It ducks and weaves between the real and surreal, and centres my own universe, of which I am of course the keeper of the keys and the holder of the cards - the good witch, if you will. It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope takes you on a journey whereby the end you feel like you’ve gotten lost in someone else’s planet for a bit.”

Always firmly engrossed in the world of books, Maisie Peters originally wanted to be an author before realising she could turn her stories into songs. Having written her first track at just nine years old, she began honing her songwriting skills, crafting the blueprint for her honest, witty and wholly relatable diary-style songs.

Maisie Peters is ready to share what she’s been conjuring up with her brand new album, ‘The Good Witch’. Photo Credit: Alice Moitié

Fast-forward a few years and 2021 saw her sign to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records, become one of the youngest musicians in history to write and curate a soundtrack for the second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Trying’ and follow in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion as an Apple Music Up Next artist. The year culminated with the release of her critically-acclaimed debut album, ‘You Signed Up For This’, which shot straight in to the Official Charts at No. 2.

Not too shabby, eh?

