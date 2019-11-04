After Dark Event at Don Valley Bowl........Pic Steve Ellis

Held at Don Valley Bowl on November 5, Guy Fawkes Night, After Dark is the biggest Bonfire Night celebration in Sheffield with around 20,000 people expected to attend.

A giant bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and guests can also expect a funfair, street food stall, fire spinners and face painting at the event.

The legendary firework display, set to music, will then start at 9pm with gates opening at 5.30pm and the event closing at 10pm.

Tickets are still available to purchase from the After Dark website for £12 for adults, £6 for children under 12 and free for those under three-years-old.

Guests can also buy tickets on the night from booths at the event but they are cash only with adults charged £14 and children £7.

After Dark has stressed to customers that no fireworks or sparklers are to be brought into the event and any found will be confiscated at the gate and not returned upon exit.

Alcohol is also not permitted within the event and no alcohol is to be brought on site.

There is no bar inside the event but guests wanting a drink before or after, Ice Sheffield will be open for the usual opening hours.

After Dark have also said they will allow handbags and other small bags (no larger than an A4 size) into the venue.

A spokesperson said: “Although it is best for everyone if you leave your bags at home, we will allow handbags and other small bags (no larger than an A4 size) into the venue.

“With this being a green space there are no locker facilities available. Please keep the number of personal belongings you bring with you to an absolute minimum.

“Any items you bring to the event may be subject to additional searches and slow your entry to the venue and may, in some cases, prevent your entry.

“Customers may be searched before they are allowed access to the venue. The additional security procedures may slow entry to the venue and we advise that everyone arrives as close to the doors open time as possible.”