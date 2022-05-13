After a two-year hiatus, Bradfield Festival of Music returns in June with some Special Guests

Featuring performances from artists new to Bradfield: Jean Johnson (clarinet), Danny Driver (piano), the “Bella Tromba” trumpet quartet, and pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

Jean Johnson has played as a chamber music clarinet soloist across the UK, Europe and America. In reviews it is said that she plays with “a sense of freedom and flair…. bounding with energy”. Danny Driver plays with “impeccable technique and musicianship”, and has performed across the UK, Europe, Asia, and north America; his recent CD release has received rave reviews. The Bella Tromba trumpet quartet will play a range of pieces from Monteverdi to Gershwin.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason is one of the UK’s most outstanding young musicians, stunning audiences with her virtuosity wherever she plays.

Returning to Bradfield are the world famous and highly respected Brodsky String Quartet, as part of their 50th anniversary UK tour. Benjamin Frith comes with friends in a Piano Quartet, playing Mendelssohn and Dvorak.

The opening concert is on Saturday June 25th when the superb vocal ensemble Apollo5 will perform songs both old and new, exploring the joy and despair of human love.

Then on Friday 1st July, Julian Lloyd Webber returns to Bradfield, where he will introduce his wife, cellist Jiaxin, as she plays cello suites by Bach and Malcolm Arnold.

Full details of all the concerts and ticket availability can be found on the website www.bradfieldfestivalofmusic.co.uk, or by phone: 0114 234 1209.