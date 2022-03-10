Abba The Disco Party set to attract the region’s super troopers and dancing queens to ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sheffield’s 02 Academy

Abba The Disco Party is set to take place at Sheffield’s 02 Academy on Saturday, April 30.

Organisers say the night is promising to be the ‘biggest clubnight’ the region has ever seen.

Abba The Disco Party is set to deliver all the hits, other 1970s classics and encouraging Abba-inspired costumes with prizes for the best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abba

The event is set to raise money for Hallam FM’s Cash For Kids with tickets £10 in advance.

Dirty Stop Outs’ Neil Anderson is helping organise the event. He said: “Demand for all things Abba went crazy since news broke of their new album and virtual tour dates in London. But we thought we needed something closer to home and that’s when Abba The Disco Party was born. We believe this is set to be the biggest clubnight of its kind ever staged in the city.”

For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/AbbaDiscoPartySheffield