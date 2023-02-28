A week of entertainment of Halifax's Square Chapel

Children of the Revolution, Thursday March 2 at 7.30pm
Get ready for a theatrical romp through the 1970s.
Multi-Award-winning Jonathan Brown plays, in lightning-fast succession, 65 distinct moments from the 70s, the people, the events, the musicians, the upheavals, the iconic junctures that shaped our world.
Halifax Philharmonic Club present – Miloš Karadaglić, Friday March 3 at 7.30pm
The guitarist plays a varied programme including Harold Arlen / Toru Takemitsu – Over the Rainbow; Beatles / Toru Takemitsu – Yesterday and Mathias Duplessy – Ulan Bator.
Friday Night Live @ Square Chapel: RadioDog, Cliché Cult, Joe Doonan, Friday March 3, doors open at 7.30pm
Joe Doonan – singer-songwriter hailing from Leeds. Joe’s songs tell real-life stories of hope, loss and love.
Cliché Cult – Created during the first lockdown in the UK, Cliché Cult are a four-piece indie/post-punk band based in Leeds.
Radiodog – four-piece cover band that hails from Halifax. Specialising in fast paced covers of rock and punk hits from 70s to present day.
Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Saturday March 4 at 7.30pm
Incredible brass, pin-sharp outfits, boundless energy and 90s club classics.
Tori & Lokita (15), Saturday March 4 at noon; Sunday March 5 at 2.15pm; Monday March 6 at 4pm; Tuesday March 7 at 6.15pm; Wednesday March 8 at noon; Thursday March 9 at 2.15pm
In Belgium today, a young boy and an adolescent girl who have travelled alone from Africa pit their invincible friendship against the cruel conditions of their exile.
Empire of Light (15), Saturday March 4 at 1.50pm; Sunday March 5 at noon; Monday March 6 at 6pm; Wednesday March 8 at 1.50pm and Thursday March 9 at noon.
Hilary, Olivia Colman, is a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen, Michael Ward, is a new employee longing to escape the provincial town.
All Quiet on the Western Front (15), Saturday March 4 at 4.05pm and 9pm; Sunday March 6 at 6.30pm; Monday March 6 at 8.15pm; Wednesday March 8 at 4.05pm and 9.05pm and Thursday at 6.20pm.
The BAFTA award-winning epic tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War One.