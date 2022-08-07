Kevin Bryan brings a mixed bag of new releases and reissues (photo: Adobe)

Florence Welch’s latest LP is very much the star of the show, as it exorcises some of her own personal demons.

The Eric Clapton album should also be required listening as the legendary guitarist returns to his musical roots in a passionate live performance from almost 30 years ago. Dana Fuchs’ visceral Southern Rock set is arguably the best of the rest, another excellent addition to Ruf label’s impressive CD catalogue. (photo: Adobe)

Arrow (BMG Records)

Arrow (BMG Records) “Hot Hot Hot-The Very Best of Arrow”

Soca music’s finest exponent is captured at his infectious best in this collection of Arrow’s most memorable recordings, these tracks including “Long Time” and “Hot Hot Hot”.

Chas Cronk (Renaissance Records)

“Liberty”

Strawbs’ veteran bassist Chas Cronk responded to the pandemic by putting together this polished and musicianly solo set, bandmate Dave Lambert guesting on “A Splash of Blue”.

Dana Fuchs (Ruf Records)

“Borrowed Time”

A fiery vehicle for Dana’s throaty brand of guitar led Southern Rock, capturing the critically acclaimed vocalist at her soulful best on “Hard Road” and “Nothing You Own”.

Atlanta Rhythm Section (Deadline Music)

“Sound & Vision Anthology”

A feast of tuneful Southern Rock from the slick Georgia band who first made their name during the mid-seventies, when they served up a heady blend of live and studio recordings.

Gerry Rafferty (Parlophone)

“Rest in Blue”

Interesting vinyl collection of demos from the late “Baker Street” hitmaker, posthumously completed by his daughter Martha with the support of some top notch sidemen.

Marc Almond (Cherry Red)

“Stranger Things”

Newly expanded version of Marc Almond’s eleventh solo album, stretching over three entertaining CDs with the judicious inclusion of an assortment of demos, remixes, live tracks and rarities.

The Knack (Wienerworld)

“Live at the House of Blues”

The intense power pop practitioners captured in typically energised form in a live gig from September 2001, including their naggingly memorable worldwide hit ”My Sharona”.

Eric Clapton (Reprise Records)

“Nothing But The Blues”

The soundtrack of this newly released Clapton documentary features 17 hitherto unreleased live performances recorded at San Francisco’s Fillmore West in November 1994.

John Fred and his Playboy Band (Wienerworld)

“Judy in Disguise With Glasses”

Brass driven ’60s pop from Louisiana’s long forgotten one hit wonders, including their Beatles inspired million seller ”Judy in Disguise With Glasses”.

Florence and the Machine (Polydor)

“Dance Fever”

The expansive indie rockers’ fifth studio album is a typically sweeping and anthemic affair, peaking with propulsive gems such as the exhilarating tracks “Free” and “King”.

