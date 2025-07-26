Hillsborough Park is in full swing this evening as Tramlines 2025 gets ready for The Reytons to headline Saturday night.

Partygoers have been blessed with balmy but not unbearable summer weather to make the most of it and are out with typical festival flair.

Photographer dean Atkins at The Star’s own Ciara Healy are on site to provide 15 more photos of fans, friends and families out enjoying the weekend in Hillsborough.

see if you can spot yourself in our gallery below.

