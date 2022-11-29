10th Anniversary Christmas Festival of Music
Ten years ago, singer-songwriter John Reilly and musical director Lewis Nitikman played their first Christmas Festival of Music concert.
Since then, it has become an iconic Sheffield tradition and they are delighted to be celebrating this special 10th Anniversary at the amazing Octagon Centre on Friday, December 16.
Sponsored by Norrie, Waite & Slater. John & Lewis will be joined once again this year by Stannington Brass Band, Janine Dyer with Sheffield Community Choir, Tenor Gareth Lloyd, Soprano Emily Robinson and members of the Acoustic Angels plus a very special guest. Grammy award winning writer and producer, Eliot Kennedy!
It’s a fabulous, feel good evening and a wonderful way to kick off the Christmas festivities. Tickets are £25 online at www.artmusicltd.com or call/text Elaine 07918 556552