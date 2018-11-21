‘Arrr’ & Ahoy there!

Ahoy there, mateys! Join Fox Valley Sheffield for a 'Pirate Christmas' on Saturday December 1.

Celebrate the launch of A Pirate Christmas, the new book from children's author Suzy Senior, at the family fun day, running from 10am to 2.30pm. See the nativity story, performed on the bandstand, as you've never seen it before - through the eyes of Pirate Dad, Joe, and Cannon, the ship's guinea pig. There will be pirate-themed crafts and activities for all ages, and a family treasure hunt around Fox Valley to collect all the stickers and win the chocolate doubloons!

Join in the fun at 11am, 12noon and 1pm.