Are you the new voice of BBC Radio Sheffield?

Have you got what it takes to be the new voice of BBC Radio Sheffield?

The search is on to find a new presenter for the station with This Is Me open auditions at the New York Stadium in Rotherham on Sunday, December 2 - registrations from 9.30am to 4pm.

Applicants, who must be aged 18-plus and eligible to work in the UK, will have one minute to tell a personal story about themselves or something local they care about.

Presenting or journalism experience is not a necessary requirement.

But applicants do need to win over the judging panel, consisting of breakfast presenter Toby Foster, Look North presenter Amy Garcia and Radio Sheffield editor Katrina Bunker.

Magid Magid, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield and one of the presenters on The Monday Night Social, a new weekly show on the station, will also join the judging panel for part of the day.

Toby Foster

All auditions will be filmed and may be used for broadcast and on BBC social media.

Candidates will be told on the day if they are through to the next stage.

A shortlist will be drawn-up and those successful will be required to attend an interview at BBC Radio Sheffield in January. The winner will be announced shortly afterwards.

For more information visit bbc.co.uk/radiosheffield.

Lod Mayor Magid Magid

The radio station is looking for someone who has a passion for South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, is connected to the local community and has a creative eye and ear for interesting things going on around them.

The successful candidate will be fully trained and supported by experienced BBC presenters, producers and journalists. They may also be expected to appear on other BBC radio, TV or digital programming across the corporation.

The station is looking for someone with the perfect personality to tell stories from South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire and someone who will come alive behind a microphone and in front of a camera.

Katrina Bunker, Editor of BBC Radio Sheffield, said: “We’re really excited about ‘This Is Me.’

Look North presenter Amy Garcia

'It’s such a brilliant opportunity for some unique local talent to get a foot in the door at the BBC. We’re really not looking for someone with journalistic experience; we want someone with a vibrant personality who is passionate about where they live.

“South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire is such a great area for storytelling. People around here are known for their warmth and wit, so I expect we will discover some great characters in the auditions, we can’t wait to see who comes along.”