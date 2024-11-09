The episodes aren’t all available at once

Arcane is back for a final season on Netflix

The award winning show has returned after a 3 year gap

But fans are faced with an agonising wait before the next episodes drop

Arcane’s final season has finally arrived on Netflix after a multi-year wait. The acclaimed animated series will conclude with its second series.

The first three episodes have arrived on the streaming service, but fans are facing another gap before they can binge it all. Unlike most Netflix shows, it is not all available at once.

Like the previous series, Arcane will be spread across multiple weeks in batches of three episode arcs. The first of which is available now - alongside the completed first season.

The all-star voice cast is also back, despite some of the actors becoming even more popular in the three year gap between seasons. If you are wondering where your recognise the voices from - here’s a handy guide.

But what is the release schedule for Arcane’s final season? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of Arcane released on Netflix?

One of Netflix's most popular, Arcane is an animated action-adventure series on Netflix headed by lead creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee.

The Emmy winning animated show returned after three years for a second and final season today (November 9). The first three episodes became available on Netflix, but the rest of the season will drop in the coming weeks.

The release schedule for Arcane season two is:

November 9 - Season 2 episode 1 - 3

November 16 - Season 2 episode 4 - 6

November 23 - Season 2 episode 7- 9

So fans will have to wait a week between each of the ‘acts’ - or wait until November 23 to binge it all in one go. Arcane’s release schedule is unique for Netflix original shows as the streamer does not usually drop episodes weekly - instead they release all in one go or in parts a month or so apart, which has been the case for huge hits like Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

What time do Arcane episodes release?

If you live in the UK, Netflix drops new shows and movies at 8am British time. It means even if you stay up until 12.01am on November 16 - the second batch of Arcane episodes will not be available yet.

Are you excited for Arcane season two? Let me know your thoughts on how it is being released and if you will watch it weekly or wait to binge by emailing me: [email protected].