All’s Fair: what time is episode 1, 2, 3 out on Disney Plus and Hulu? Timings explained
- All’s Fair is set to make its highly anticipated debut.
- Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Kim Kardashian are in the cast.
- But when can you watch the first episodes?
A brand new legal drama is set to debut on Disney Plus/ Hulu in just a few hours.
All’s Fair is the latest creation from TV megastar Ryan Murphy and boasts a truly star-studded cast. From Kim Kardashian to Glen Close and Naomi Watts.
But when exactly can you tune in and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:
When does All’s Fair season 1 start?
The legal drama is set to make its debut on Disney Plus - and Hulu in America - in just a few hours. Three episodes will come out today (November 4) with more releasing each Tuesday through to December 23.
What time is All’s Fair out on Disney Plus?
Taking over the spot vacated by the conclusion of Only Murders in the Building, All’s Fair is set to be Disney/ Hulu’s new must watch show on a Tuesday. The streaming service can keep viewers on their toes when it comes to release times.
However, All’s Fair is due to release its new episodes at 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences. This works out as 8am British time - or 9am for people in Europe.
Who is in the cast of All’s Fair?
Main
- Glenn Close as Dina Standish
- Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson
- Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant
- Niecy Nash as Emerald Greene
- Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane
- Teyana Taylor as Milan
- Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe
Recurring
- Elizabeth Berkley as Dee Barber
- O-T Fagbenle
- Kathleen Garrett
- Grace Gummer
- Jennifer Jason Leigh
- Judith Light
- Ed O'Neill
- Steven Pasquale
- Brooke Shields
- Jessica Simpson
- Rick Springfield
- Tamara Taylor
- Lorraine Toussaint
What to expect from All’s Fair?
The preview, via Disney Plus, reads: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.
“Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”
As a reminder, the show will be released weekly on Tuesdays.
A new Robin Hood show has arrived but viewers will need another subscription to watch it. Sean Bean leads the cast of the streaming series.