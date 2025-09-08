Powerful enemies will ‘confront each other’ in the latest episode of Alien: Earth on Disney Plus 👽📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alien: Earth will continue to bring the terror this week.

Noah Hawley’s sci-fi horror series will continue on Disney Plus.

But what time can you watch the next episode?

Tensions are set to rise in the latest episode of Alien: Earth. Having treated viewers to a flashback episode that evoked the original 1979 film last week, the action will return to the present.

Wendy and the hybrids will return to our screens in a few short hours. The Disney Plus show is nearing its conclusion as the action is set to ramp up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Hawley’s show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the dying weeks of the summer. It serves as a prequel to the original Alien movie, taking place on our planet a couple of years before the 1979 movie.

But when can you watch the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Alien: Earth this week?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Just three episodes of Alien: Earth are left, if you can believe it, and things are set to reach a boiling point. It comes after last week’s episode revealed what exactly happened on the USCSS Maginot .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ship crash landed on Earth back in the first episode of the season after a Xenomorph attack. But viewers had been left wondering what actually transpired on its ill-fated journey home.

The preview for episode six, via The Fulton Critic, reads: “Tensions rise as powerful enemies confront each other, a dangerous plan unfolds, and curiosity leads to deadly consequences.”

It is written by Noah Hawley and Lisa Long with Ugla Hauksdóttir on directing duties.

What time is Alien: Earth out on Disney Plus?

The show has become a firm fixture of mid-week TV schedule since its debut back in early August. Alien: Earth is broadcast on FX in the US, as well as streaming on Hulu via Disney Plus for American audiences. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Disney+ with episodes arriving weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alien: Earth’s latest episode is set to be broadcast at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT in America today (September 9). However, it will not land on Disney Plus for UK and European audiences until tomorrow (September 10).

It will be available to watch from 1am British time. Meaning it will be waiting for you on Wednesday after work.

Why does it come out later in the UK?

Due to the difference in time zones between America and the UK, it means that episodes of the show will arrive on this side of the pond a day later. The show will be released weekly on Tuesdays (starting August 12) in the US, but British audiences won’t get the episodes until Wednesdays (from August 13).

It is a similar situation that has been seen plenty of times this year with shows like Andor, Daredevil: Born Again and more. The latest episode of Alien: Earth will be available on September 10 in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes are left in the show?

Alien: Earth began with a two-episode premiere back in August, but has released just one episode-per-week after that. This week’s episode will be the sixth and it means there are only a couple left.

The Disney Plus series is set to have eight episodes in total in its first season. It means that two episodes are left after this week and it is due to conclude on September 23/24 based on the current schedule.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu Stream Disney+ from just £4.99/month 🎥✨ (aff) £ 4.99 Buy now Buy now Whether you’re into Marvel battles 🦸, Star Wars sagas 🚀, Pixar tearjerkers 😭 or Disney classics 🐭, Disney+ has something for everyone. In the UK, you can choose from three great plans – including a brilliant value ad-supported option from just £4.99/month. Watch new originals, box office hits, true crime, documentaries, comedies, dramas and more – all in stunning HD or 4K depending on your plan. Premium lets you stream ad-free in Dolby Atmos, and even download to watch offline on 10 devices. Start watching from only £4.99/month – sign up for Disney+ here