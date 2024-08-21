Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wembley Stadium plays host once again to All Elite Wrestling with “All In London 2024.”

All Elite Wrestling returns to Wembley this weekend with All In London (August 25 2024.)

This year see’s matches between the UK’s own Will Ospreay against MJF and Bryan Danielson risking his career against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title.

Here’s what time Wembley Stadium is opening for the show alongside how you can get tickets to avoid missing out on the big UK wrestling event.

The second biggest wrestling company in the United States, the company has a couple of familiar faces for casual wrestling fans, with the former Sasha Banks - now Mercedes Mone - in one of the biggest matches on this year’s card as she defends the TBS Championship against Britt Baker, while Essex-born Will Ospreay challenges “scumbag” MJF for the AEW American Title - formerly, the AEW International Title.

But for what many are considering to be an instant classic, AEW’s top prize is at stake with the current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defending his title against Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan in the WWE), with Bryan putting his career on the line in the process.

Should “The American Dragon” win, it would mark his first reign with the title held by such esteemed wrestlers as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and, as much as they might not want it mentioned, the great CM Punk.

Consider AEW’s show as a “Wrestlemania” taking place in London, before Sadiq Khan manages to rope Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan into running “the showcase of the immortals” in the capital - but we’re not here to talk WWE.

So here’s everything you need to know about AEW All In London 2024 ahead of this weekend’s event!

What time do doors open for AEW All In London?

Bryan Danielson, Will Ospray and Swerve Strickland are among the names already scheduled to compete at AEW All In London 2024, taking place at Wembley Stadium. | AEW

Doors to Wembley Stadium for AEW All In London are set to open at 3:30pm on August 25 2024, with matches expected to start at 5:00pm BST (which will be broadcast as part of AEW’s pre-show on YouTube.)

How do I get to Wembley Stadium for AEW All In London?

By train

The closest train station to Wembley Stadium is, surprise surprise, Wembley Park Station, which is connected by the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. You could also get the underground to Wembley Central Station (Bakerloo line, London Overground, London Midland and Southern lines) or the overground to Wembley Stadium Station (Chiltern Railway.)

By bus

Wembley is well served by local buses, including the 18/N18, 83/N83, 92, 182, 206, 223, 297 and 483 serving routes across North West London and to and from Central London.

To make life easier, you can pay for your bus fare with an Oyster card, Visitor Oyster card, Travelcard or UK-issued contactless payment card. Just touch one of these on the card reader as you get on .

Please note that if your contactless payment card has been issued outside the UK, we recommend checking with your card issuer for any international transaction fees or charges that may apply.

By car

Wembley has numerous great public transport connections, and we’re trying really hard to keep our carbon footprint down. But if you have to come by car you should only use official stadium parking and a parking space must be booked in advance from Wembley Official Parking.

What matches are currently scheduled for AEW All In London?

While there are still two television shows left to air on TV (AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision), the following matches have already been announced to take place at AEW All In:

London 2024.Title vs Career - AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (champion) vs Bryan Danielson



AEW American Championship: MJF (champion) vs Will Ospreay



AEW Women’s Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (champion) vs Mariah May



Three Way Tag Team Match - AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (champions) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed



Four Way “London Ladder” Match - AEW World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (champions) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. winners of the Wild Card contest.



AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (champion) vs. Britt Baker



Coffin Match - AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (champion) vs. Darby Allin



FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (champion) vs. Hook (if Hook loses, he can never challenge for the FTW Championship if Chris Jericho is still the champion.)



Casino Gauntlet Match for a future AEW World Championship shot



Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (the winner gets to choose the stipulation for Statlander and Nightingale’s match at AEW All Out)

Are there tickets left to attend AEW All In London?

Indeed there are tickets still available to attend AEW All In London, with some VIP packages also available for those travelling a distance to London this weekend. For the latest tickets on offer and those hospitality packages, visit Ticketmaster UK before the end of the week.

Where can I watch AEW All In London on TV or online?

AEW All In is currently only available to watch through Triller TV (formerly FITE TV) live, with the show set to cost around £19.20. There will be an encore presentation that will be free-to-air on ITV 4 on August 29th from 9pm, with the show expected to then be uploaded onto ITV X.

Are you heading along to AEW All In London this weekend, or the Dynamite and Collision TV tapings also taking place this week? Let us know your predictions ahead of the event by dropping a comment down below or contact the writer of this article.