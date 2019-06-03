a
A folk musician tells the story of her grandmother’s youth growing up in Nazi Germany in a poignant new show.
By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 13:27
Best known for her work with acclaimed bands Lady Maisery, The Rheingans Sisters and Songs of Separation, fiddle player, banjoist and songwriter Rowan Rheingans is widely regarded as one of the foremost innovators in folk music today.
An intimate and adventurous exploration of memory, identity, joy, sorrow, trauma recovery, war and waltzes, Dispatches on the Red Dress tells the true story of Rowan's German grandmother's youth in 1940s Nazi Germany.
Rowan weaves immersive storytelling around 10 new songs, performed live with fiddle, banjo, guitar and pre-recorded sounds.
The show takes place on Friday, June 14 at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge. Tickets: wegottickets 465970