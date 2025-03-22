99 to Beat ITV: what time is it on TV, how it works and who are the presenters?
- ITV’s new game show 99 to Beat to start tonight.
- It has been described as ‘Squid Game meets It’s a Knockout’.
- But how does it work and what time is it on?
A brand new game show is set to start on ITV in just a few hours. 99 to Beat has been heavily advertised and it's finally about to begin.
It is part of a new Saturday evening line-up from the broadcaster, which also includes Britain’s Got Talent. The long-running reality show returns after a two-week break.
But what exactly is 99 to Beat and who is presenting it? Here’s all you need to know:
How does 99 to Beat work?
ITV’s new game show is based on a Belgian TV show which first started in 2018. It has since been adapted across Europe and it finally arrives in the UK.
In its review of the show, the Radio Times describes it as “Squid Game meets It’s a Knockout”. It will see “100 ordinary people compete in a series of simple games to win a cash prize, all they have to do is not finish in last place”.
The preview for the first episode adds: “The contestants are tasked with sitting down on an exercise ball whilst blindfolded, successfully stacking a slinky on their forehead without using their hands and balancing a drinks can at a 45-degree angle.”
Who presents 99 to Beat?
The British version of the show, which starts on ITV today (March 22), is hosted by Adam and Ryan Thomas. The brothers have had long careers in the public eye, with Ryan first finding fame as Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street before winning both Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice.
Adam Thomas started out as Donte Charles on Waterloo Road - initially appearing on the show from 2006 to 2009, before returning for the reboot in 2023. After leaving the BBC show in 2009, he joined Emmerdale and played the character of Adam Barton until 2018.
What time is 99 to Beat on and how to watch?
The show will make its debut on ITV this evening. It is due to start at 6pm and will run until approximately 7pm, around an hour including ad-breaks.
It will be broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD but if you can’t watch it live, the show will be available on catch up via ITVX.
Are you planning to watch 99 to Beat this evening? Let me know your thoughts on the show by email: [email protected].
