Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield has gone from one of the industrial powerhouses of England to a rising star of the UK's arts and culture scene.

And as it was formerly famous for its stainless steel cutlery, the hollowed-out husks of its once mighty factories and foundries now contain galleries, theatres and museums for tourists to enjoy.

But these are not the only reasons the Steel City is popular.

Johnny Depp visiting Sheffield after his libel trail against Amber Heard

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many famous faces have made their way to our fine city throughout the years – and for all manner of reasons.

9. Floyd Mayweather

The multiple weight world champion boxer – often regarded as the best to ever step foot in a boxing ring – visited Sheffield City Hall in February 2016 as part of a UK-wide tour.

8. Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso visiting Sheffield and leaving one of his main artworks symbolizing peace

The artist once visited Sheffield and left behind one of his most famous artworks, the Dove of Peace drawing, of which he made two on napkins – one in Butler’s Dining Rooms on Brook Hill, and the other while returning to London.

He gave the latter to the bodyguard who accompanied him around Sheffield, and the sketch is now part of Museums Sheffield’s collection.

The artist was visiting Sheffield in 1950 for the World Peace Congress.

7. JFK

Sylvester Stallone during his visit to Nonna's.

On Saturday, July 29, 1963, the President of the United States, John F Kennedy, made a surprise visit to the villager of Edensor in Derbyshire after visiting Ireland. JFK had flown to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and then made a private hour-long trip from there up north.

And for a brief moment he stood in the quiet Derbyshire churchyard beside the grave of his sister, Kathleen Devonshire.

6. Johnny Depp

The Hollywood A-lister made a surprise appearance on May 29 this year when he stepped on stage in Sheffield City Hall to play with musician Jeff Beck. It came as a well-publicised libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard came to a head in Virginia, USA.

5. Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Queen of Scots, a royal by birth with a claim to the English throne, was held prisoner in Manor Lodge, Sheffield, for 14 years before being beheaded in 1587.

4. Victoria Wood

Victoria Wood CBE was an English comedian, actress, lyricist, singer, composer, pianist, screenwriter, producer and director who died in 2016. She officially opened an exhibition at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital in 2001.

3. Sylvester Stallone

The American film-maker, actor and screenwriter enjoyed a meal at Nonna’s on Ecclesall Road one evening in 2015 after an appearance at Sheffield City Hall as part of a UK tour.

2. Joan Rivers

The comedian launched the Sheffield Docfest at the Leopold Hotel in 2010 following a popular documentary about her career.

1. Sir David Attenborough