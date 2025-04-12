14 Sheffield and nearby tourist attractions many local people don't visit - but really should

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

There are great attractions in and around Sheffield - but many locals either don’t visit them or go years without going.

Sheffield and its neighbouring towns have some award-winning attractions which see thousands of people flock to them each year - but are often overlooked by locals.

Many of us are proud to live in a city which boasts some fantastic attractions, with many more incredible places to go within an hour’s drive, but when was the last time you paid some of them a visit?

We’ve put together a list of some of the best Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire tourist attractions that we think everyone should visit, not just visitors to the city.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how many you’ve been to.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

12 tourist attractions in and near Sheffield many local people don't visit - but really should

1. Great attractions

12 tourist attractions in and near Sheffield many local people don't visit - but really should | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, is a majestic stately home dating back to the 17th century, and often has special exhibitions running.

2. Wentworth Woodhouse

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, is a majestic stately home dating back to the 17th century, and often has special exhibitions running. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Playing at the world's oldest football ground, Sandygate, Hallam FC attract visitors from all over the world who come to watch games there

3. Hallam FC

Playing at the world's oldest football ground, Sandygate, Hallam FC attract visitors from all over the world who come to watch games there | National World Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
The National Emergency Services Museum in West Bar, Sheffield is the UK's premiere collection and exhibition of the nation's lifesavers and 999 heroes. It has a collection of historic emergency vehicles, and offers rides in fire engines

4. The National Emergency Services Museum

The National Emergency Services Museum in West Bar, Sheffield is the UK's premiere collection and exhibition of the nation's lifesavers and 999 heroes. It has a collection of historic emergency vehicles, and offers rides in fire engines | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPeopleSheffieldSouth YorkshireNorth Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice