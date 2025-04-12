Sheffield and its neighbouring towns have some award-winning attractions which see thousands of people flock to them each year - but are often overlooked by locals.
Many of us are proud to live in a city which boasts some fantastic attractions, with many more incredible places to go within an hour’s drive, but when was the last time you paid some of them a visit?
We’ve put together a list of some of the best Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire tourist attractions that we think everyone should visit, not just visitors to the city.
Take a look at the gallery below and see how many you’ve been to.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.