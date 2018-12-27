11 ways to beat the Twixmas blues in Sheffield 

The crackers have been pulled and endless leftovers are on the menu – the time between Christmas and New Year can be a little tedious.

But there are plenty of things going on in Sheffield to make the most of the season of goodwill.

If entertaining the youngest members of the family is the main concern, Stew and Oyster at Kelham Island is hosting its Brew and Dumplings fun with hot drinks, company and play for all on the agenda, from 9am today.

Get out of the house and have a giggle at The Lescar tonight, as it will be hosting its weekly Little Last Laugh Comedy Club from 8pm.

On Friday, take a walk through the Botanical Gardens or Crookes Valley Park before heading for a “fish and fish” lunch at Butcher and Catch in Broomhill. ABBA fans can also dance off some of those mince pies at The Leadmill, as The Abba Reunion Tribute Show comes to the city from 8pm. Fancy dress is encouraged.

On Saturday, start as you mean to go on by striding out at one of Sheffield’s many Parkrun events.

They are held right across the city, from Hillsborough to Graves Park, and welcome all abilities, children and dogs. They are free to take part in but register at Parkrun.org.uk

In the evening, support the Sheffield Steelers as they take on Manchester Storm at the Fly DSA Arena from 7pm. For panto with a twist, A Pair of Pantos, an all-gender-inclusive, queer pantomime mash-up for all families, is at Theatre Deli from 5pm.

Sunday is probably peak Twixmas, so shaking off the cobwebs with a visit to the Peak District is an ideal activity.

Cycle down the Monsal Trail from pretty Bakewell, be wowed by the wonder of Chatsworth, or hike along Stanage Edge to take in the glorious views on the doorstep.

In the city, there’s a family skate session at Ice Sheffield from 10.45am, live acoustic music at The Library Cafe in Attercliffe with tapas from 5pm (call to book a table) and The Rotunda open mic night at the Fox and Duck pub in Broomhill from 6.30pm.