We have put together a list of great places where you could go, most of which are running special bank holiday events for the May 5 holiday.
Most of them are in Sheffield, although a few of the things to do are just over the border in North Derbyshire.
Take a look at the list below for some ideas.
1. Graves Park Country Show
Graves Park Country Show is a free entry family event with lots of animals on show, stalls, kids activities and fairground rides, on Monday 5 May. It runs from 10am until 5pm. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Speedway
Sheffield Tigers, the city's famous speedway club, has a double header race night at Owlerton Stadium, starting at 6.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday. It will first see the senior side, including former world champion Chris Holder, go head to head with their northern rivals Belle Vue, from Manchester, in the Speedway Premiership. Then the two club's second teams will race in a meeting in the National Development League. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World
3. Snooker finals fan zone
Bank Holiday Monday is the last day of this year's world snooker championships at The Crucible. While you're not likely to get a ticket, there are plenty of related activities going on in Tudor Square, and there is likely to be a great atmosphere, and possibly the chance to spot a celebrity or two. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen
4. International Market
Market Place Europe return to Sheffield City Centre with another edition of their popular international market, to coincide with the World Snooker Championship Finals weekend. It is there until May 5 Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World
