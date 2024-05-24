10 events, festivals and markets taking place in and near Sheffield over the May Spring Bank Holiday

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th May 2024, 14:22 BST

From food festivals to big music events , there’s plenty happening in and near to Sheffield over the late bank holiday weekend in May

The Spring Bank Holiday has arrived, and there’s going to be plenty to do in and around Sheffield.

We have put together a list of some activities that will be available in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, if you’re looking for something to do.

And there is plenty from music to food and family activities.

Some of them are free, too,

Sheffield Food Festival is back this bank holiday weekend, with more than 60 traders, two live music stages and free craft workshops for families. It runs from 10am on Saturday May 25 until 6pm Monday May 27 at the Peace Gardens

The Supercar Experience on Sunday 26th May, Orange Car Park, Meadowhall. The Supercar Experience is back for another year at Meadowhall with another turbo-charged event for the whole family. It features over 45 of the most impressive motors on the market this May.

Salsa in the Square takes place in Leopold Square in Sheffield city centre on Sunday May 26, with events running from 5pm until 10pm

The British Oak Ale House on Mosborough High Street holds a family fun day on Bank Holiday Monday, featuring entertainment for the kids 12pm-2pm (from A Whole New World) and a Live acoustic act from 2pm-4pm

