It’s a unique, sprawling venue so big you could just sit and watch it go by.

After months of anticipation, ‘Europe’s largest food hall’ has opened its doors in Sheffield.

I took these clips on VIP night on May 22 when hundreds of guests got their first look inside Cambridge Street Collective.

The steel drums were ringing, the two-free-drinks-per-person were flowing and there was so much food to choose from... actually, that part was overwhelming, there’s so much to choose from.

It really is a unique space as far as Sheffield goes. It’s a restaurant, a cafe, a hang out, a coworking spot, a play area and a venue all in one - and if you’re doing none of those, you could just sit and watch the world go by.