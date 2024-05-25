Watch: Inside glittering VIP night at Cambridge Street Collective, Sheffield's new 1,200 seat food hall

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th May 2024, 12:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It’s a unique, sprawling venue so big you could just sit and watch it go by.

After months of anticipation, ‘Europe’s largest food hall’ has opened its doors in Sheffield.

I took these clips on VIP night on May 22 when hundreds of guests got their first look inside Cambridge Street Collective.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The steel drums were ringing, the two-free-drinks-per-person were flowing and there was so much food to choose from... actually, that part was overwhelming, there’s so much to choose from.

It really is a unique space as far as Sheffield goes. It’s a restaurant, a cafe, a hang out, a coworking spot, a play area and a venue all in one - and if you’re doing none of those, you could just sit and watch the world go by.

Watch the video above for a look at Cambridge Street Collective, in action, in motion and now open to visitors.

Related topics:SheffieldEuropeFoodCafeRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.