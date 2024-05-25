Watch: Inside glittering VIP night at Cambridge Street Collective, Sheffield's new 1,200 seat food hall
I took these clips on VIP night on May 22 when hundreds of guests got their first look inside Cambridge Street Collective.
The steel drums were ringing, the two-free-drinks-per-person were flowing and there was so much food to choose from... actually, that part was overwhelming, there’s so much to choose from.
It really is a unique space as far as Sheffield goes. It’s a restaurant, a cafe, a hang out, a coworking spot, a play area and a venue all in one - and if you’re doing none of those, you could just sit and watch the world go by.
Watch the video above for a look at Cambridge Street Collective, in action, in motion and now open to visitors.
