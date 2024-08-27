Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interviewer Lauren Hague tracks down fans who travelled from Sheffield to spend the weekend at Leeds Festival 2024.

Leeds Festival this year was hit by 60mph winds by Storm Lilian which blew away tents and forced many campers to leave the site at Bramham Park on Friday.

But the weather improved and those that stayed enjoyed some incredible music.

Lauren Hague tracked down revellers from Sheffield and asked them why they hopped over the county border to be there for the weekend, what they saw and how the Steel City’s own Tramlines Festival measures up to Leeds.